BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thieves stole an ATM from a Hampden 7-Eleven early Thursday morning by backing into the business with a van, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the convenience store on Falls Road for a report of larceny. Significant damage can be seen on the storefront, but police said nobody was injured.
No arrests have been made, police said. The 7-Eleven sits on the end of "The Avenue" a popular strip of businesses and restaurants in the neighborhood.
See the wreckage: