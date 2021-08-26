COVID-19 In MarylandOver 1,200 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thieves stole an ATM from a Hampden 7-Eleven early Thursday morning by backing into the business with a van, Baltimore Police said.

Officers responded around 5 a.m. to the convenience store on Falls Road for a report of larceny. Significant damage can be seen on the storefront, but police said nobody was injured.

No arrests have been made, police said. The 7-Eleven sits on the end of “The Avenue” a popular strip of businesses and restaurants in the neighborhood.

See the wreckage:

