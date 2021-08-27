BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Crews responded to a four-alarm fire in which flames engulfed an entire block of rowhomes in southwest Baltimore Friday morning.

Twenty-five residents are displaced, and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The fire was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1500 block of W. Fairmount Street in the Franklin Square neighborhood. Eight rowhomes were impacted.

Homeowner Marquay Thornton was getting ready to go to work when his fiance heard a crackling sound.

“That’s what really alerted us,” he said. “She went outside and that’s when she came back and rushed everybody out of the house.”

A fire department spokesperson said all of the homes were occupied.

Roughly 100 firefighters responded to the blaze.

“Once we get it under control, we will be doing a secondary search throughout all of the buildings just to make sure that there is no one inside any of the buildings,” Baltimore City Fire Department Chief Roman Clark said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

FFs continue to battle a 4-Alarm fire in the 1500 blk of Fairmount Ave. involving 8 homes. No injuries reported. Additional info will be available at Media Staging at N. Gilmor & W. Baltimore St. pic.twitter.com/aCsSshCG1g — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 27, 2021

#UPDATE: 25 people are displaced after a fire on W. Fairmount St. The Red Cross is now on scene. 2 firefighters suffered minor injuries. The cause remains under investigation. @wjz pic.twitter.com/e3dARs7smX — Rachel Menitoff (@RachelMenitoff) August 27, 2021

Over 120 personnel were on the scene, according to the Baltimore Firefighters Union.

