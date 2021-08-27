BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man will serve seven and a half years in federal prison for a home invasion and carjacking, prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander also sentenced Rashaad Thomas to three years of supervised release pursuant to a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking.READ MORE: Maryland Congressmen Press State Labor Officials On Unemployment Benefits
On Oct. 21, 2017, the 32-year-old broke into a Baltimore home where he brandished a weapon that looked like a gun and demanded money and the keys to the victims’ car. A man gave him $500 and his car keys. He then walked Thomas to his garage. Thomas got in the car and damaged it as he pulled it out.READ MORE: Crews Respond To Three-Alarm Blaze In Whiteford
Baltimore police recovered the car the next day in the 3600 block of Dudley Avenue. Officers processed the vehicle for latent prints and found a match with Thomas’ known fingerprints. Cell phone data also placed Thomas’ cell phone near the scene of the home invasion and carjacking. They also recovered a BB gun from Thomas that resembled the weapon described by the victims.MORE NEWS: Fire Rages Through Southwest Baltimore Block, 25 Displaced
According to his plea agreement, Thomas is also a suspect in at least 17 violent crimes between July and October 2017.