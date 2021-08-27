BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man has been charged in the murder of a woman in west Baltimore three years ago.
Police said 36-year-old Damien Woods is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Tracy Whiting.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,000 New Cases Reported Three Days In A Row
Officers responded on November 4, 2018 to the 2400 block of Francis Street for a Shot Spotter alert. There, they found Whiting suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Crews Respond To 4 Alarm Fire In Southwest Baltimore, 8 Row Homes Impacted
Homicide continued to investigate the murder, and last week, on August 18, they obtained an arrest warrant for Woods. He was arrested Wednesday.
Detectives believe the motive for the murder stemmed from a dispute.MORE NEWS: Charging Documents Reveal Gruesome Details Of Jamerria Hall's Alleged Killing Of Her Two Children