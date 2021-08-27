ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County is giving away 2,000 Maryland-native trees for residents to put on their property.

The annual tree giveaway’s goal is to help keep the county green and healthy, but also for beautification.

“Since 2019, we’ve helped plant more than 50,000 trees in Howard County – one of the most effective tools to support our environment,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “We will continue to work hand in hand with Howard County residents to plant more trees in the county than ever before to improve our community’s health, sustainability, and beauty.”

Residents can choose from four species: Redbud, Flowering Dogwood, Black Gum, and Red Maple. Native trees are acclimated to the climate and benefit local pollinators and wildlife, the county said.

Residents can take up to two trees, which come in five-gallon containers, and they will be responsible for planting and maintaining the trees.

Reservations begin at 9:00 a.m. on August 30. To register, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/park-rangers#forestry and click on the “Annual Tree Giveaway” tab.

Pickup dates are Thursday, September 23 from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday, September 25 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Both days will have two locations running simultaneously:

West Friendship Park: 12985 Frederick Road, West Friendship

Rockburn Branch Park: 6105 Rockburn Branch Park Road, Elkridge.

“Fall is the best time of year to plant trees,” said Howard County Recreation & Parks Director A. Raul Delerme. “The Department’s Natural and Historic Resources Division is committed to creating a green and sustainable Howard County through their daily tasks and by community outreach events like this.”

For more information on the giveaway, visit https://www.howardcountymd.gov/park-rangers#forestry and click on the “Annual Tree Giveaway” tab.