OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Just as the state of Maryland surpasses a major milestone of administering 7.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations, the health department reports more than 1,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row. This comes as Baltimore County hosts two major events Saturday, the BMW Championship and the Maryland State Fair.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski said they’re up to the challenge of hosting both events as safely as they can and he says the county is well-positioned to do so.

“We’re following best practices. We’re a well-vaccinated jurisdiction, and we’re confident that we’re both providing this world-class offering to our residents and to our visitors but we’re also doing so as safely as we possibly can,” he said.

But the county executive does say the numbers are alarming and that’s why they’ve issued a statement of emergency and are taking steps to try to reduce the spread of the virus.

“The state of emergency tells our residents this is still very real. It’s still a challenge for all of us and we’re prepared to take additional steps as necessary,” Olszewski said.

The rising number of infections comes as Gov. Larry Hogan announced that the state surpassed a milestone of 7.5 million doses and now 80.6 percent of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Hogan once again stressed the importance of getting vaccinated on Saturday and said in a statement: “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation.”

If you still need to get vaccinated and are heading to the state fair, there is a vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds that’s open through Sept. 6.