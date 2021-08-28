BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Some Maryland drivers saw gas prices decrease slightly last week, while the national average dropped three cents, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
Prices declined despite the Energy Information Administration's report that demand increased slightly last week and total domestic stocks decreased. Typically, gas prices would increase in a scenario like this, but crude oil is trending below $70 a barrel, despite being higher a week ago, which is helping to push prices lower, AAA said.
Maryland’s average gas price is $3.01, which is down two cents from last week, six cents from last month and 73 cents more than last year.
The national average gas price is $3.14, down respectively three cents from one week ago, a penny from one month ago and 92 cents more than one year ago.
Demand is expected to increase this week as the Labor Day holiday approaches. While demand is up, the price of crude will determine gas prices for several weeks to come, AAA said.
AAA has several ways to help motorists save on fuel, including:
|
Today
|
Week Ago
|
Month Ago
|
Year Ago
|
National
|
$3.14
|
$3.17
|
$3.15
|
$2.22
|
Maryland
|
$3.01
|
$3.03
|
$3.07
|
$2.28
|
Annapolis
|
$3.01
|
$3.03
|
$3.06
|
$2.28
|
Baltimore
|
$2.99
|
$3.01
|
$3.06
|
$2.29
|
Cumberland
|
$2.99
|
$3.00
|
$2.98
|
$2.23
|
Frederick
|
$2.93
|
$2.96
|
$3.00
|
$2.26
|
Hagerstown
|
$2.96
|
$2.96
|
$2.97
|
$2.22
|
Salisbury
|
$2.99
|
$3.00
|
$3.04
|
$2.28
|
Washington Suburbs
(MD only)
|
$3.09
|
$3.11
|
$3.13
|
$2.30
|
Crude Oil
|
$68.74
per barrel
(8/27/21)
|
$62.14
per barrel
(8/20/21)
|
$73.95
per barrel
(7/30/21)
|
$42.97
per barrel
(8/28/20)