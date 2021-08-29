COVID-19 In MarylandMore Than 1K New Cases Reported Sunday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland corrections officials are investigating the apparent killing of a Baltimore inmate.

Detectives with the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services have identified the man found dead Friday night in a Baltimore jail as Shane Burton.

Investigators said the 33-year-old appeared to have been stabbed but they are awaiting an official cause and manner of death from the medical examiner’s office.

Investigators have identified several suspects. The incident happened in the Maryland Reception, Diagnostic and Classification Center, an intake facility in the 500 block of East Madison Street. Correctional officers found the victim and immediately called for medical assistance as they began CPR. Burton died a short time later.

Burton was being held on assault and drug charges.

Corrections investigators are being assisted by the Maryland State Police. Findings will be forwarded to the city state’s attorney’s office.

