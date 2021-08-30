DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a nine-year-old was struck by a vehicle in Dundalk Monday afternoon.
Officials responded to the intersection of Delvale Ave and Leslie Ave around 3:30 p.m.
The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Officials said more information will be released at a later time.
