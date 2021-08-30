BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with first-degree attempted murder in the southwest Baltimore shooting of a man in July, police said.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of Nortonia Road for a reported shooting around 11:44 p.m. There, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Shooting detectives learned that the victim was using his car as an unlicensed taxi, known as a “Hack.” Police said when the victim brought the suspect, Gary Weldon, to his destination, Weldon pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s vehicle.
The victim resisted, resulting in an altercation in which they were shot in the face and the back. Weldon then left the scene in the victims vehicle.
During the altercation, the victim grabbed the suspect's fanny pack.
Police found the victims vehicle five days later on the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, and the driver, Weldon, was taken into custody.
Over the investigation, detectives connected Weldon to the shooting through the fanny pack, which was determined to have belonged to him by items in the bag.
Weldon is currently being held at Central Booking. He was charged July 30.