COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man died in a wrong-way crash overnight in Columbia, Howard County Police said.
Shortly after midnight, a car driven by Alejandro Herrera Guzman, of Laurel, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 175 just east of Tamar Drive when it collided with another vehicle.
Guzman was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle. The two occupants of the second vehicle were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash closed the road for at least three hours, police said. An investigation in the crash is ongoing.