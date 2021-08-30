BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a flash flood watch for most of west, central, south and northeast Maryland.
The watch includes the Baltimore-Washington corridor, parts of western Maryland and several counties in the Eastern Shore, covering Allegany, Washington, Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil, Kent, Queen’s Anne’s and several other Maryland counties, as well as Baltimore City.
Scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening could produce heavy wind gusts and downpours that lead to localized flooding.
The flash flood watch is in effect from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.