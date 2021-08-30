BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday announced $2 million in grant funding was awarded to 69 local nonprofits that have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic.
This is the second round of funding from the 2021 Baltimore Nonprofit Relief Fund, a program created to help nonprofits deal with the negative financial impacts and unexpected costs of COVID-19.
"As our nonprofit organizations continue to keep Baltimoreans afloat through this pandemic, I am proud that we are able to reciprocate the support," Scott said in a statement. "This round of funding will supplement our economic recovery efforts and help these important organizations plan ahead and continue their services to support our residents as we continue to navigate the effects of COVID-19."
The money is administered by the city’s fiscal sponsor, the Baltimore Civic Fund. A group of 75 community reviewers selected applications for the grants of up to $50,000 per organization.
Among the awardees: Bach In Baltimore, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, the Baltimore Museum of Art, Baltimore Improv Group, Bikemore, House of Ruth Maryland, Maryland Art Place, Sankofa Children's Museum of African Cultures, Station North Tool Library, The Walters Art Museum and WYPR.
In the first round of funding, released in December 2020, 124 organizations received grants.