Hi Everyone!

Ida. Enough said. The name may darn well get retired. We all know the damage caused so no need to rehash. It is the video we are seeing that has my attention. With security cams and Go Pros and other remote devices, we can now see the “landfall” of a storm like this like no other time before. All you need to do is watch the videos of what we only could imagine via the spoken word before.

We are now entering the Atlantic basin hurricane season. When the storms run up the coast, be they full on Hurricanes or Tropical Storms, you can now see how important it is to heed the advice of local officials when they say to shelter in place or get the heck out. Just watch those vids and pictures and file them away for future use when you think, “Ah, it won’t be that bad.” #ounceofprevention.

A lot of rain is coming our way on Wednesday and we will discuss that tomorrow. Today, sit back and be thankful our “tropical time” has not come…….yet.

MB!