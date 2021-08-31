TRACKING IDA:Prolonged, Heavy Rainfall Expected Wednesday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
COLUMBIA (WJZ)– Howard County police are investigating a non-lethal shooting Monday night, in Columbia.

Police were called around 11 p.m. to the 5500 block of Cedar Lane for a report of shots fired.

They located Kyjuan Jennings, 20, who was suffering from non-life-threatning injuries. He was transported to Shock Trauma where he was treated and released.

Detectives believe Jennings was attacked from suspects in another vehicle in the parking lot.

Police found evidence at the scene that multiple shots were fired.

