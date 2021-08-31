BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland SPCA is running low on resources for its dogs, and is asking for help from the community.
The animal rescue said towels and soft dog treats are in short supply, and that they are critical for the dogs' enrichment.
You can donate to the SPCA by dropping off at their donation bins at 3300 Falls Road, or by donating through their Amazon registry.
The Maryland SPCA is dependent on local donations to help animals in need.
