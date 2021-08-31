TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson’s free circulator bus, Towson Loop, will begin service on Oct. 12, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced on Tuesday.
The north-south Purple Loop runs from Towson Town Center to Sheppard Pratt, with stops along York Road and in downtown. The east-west Orange Loop runs from Towson Place to the area of the intersection of Kenilworth Drive and N. Charles Street, stopping on Joppa Road, Kenilworth Drive, West Road and Putty Hill Avenue along the way. A full list of stops can be found here.
“Expanding access to easy, efficient, reliable transit an essential element in our vision for a better Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “I’m thrilled that we will soon deliver on bringing this long-promised, free transit service that will better connect our neighbors with the places they live, work, study, and play.”
Service will run Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to midnight and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Dillon’s Bus Service, a subsidiary of Coach USA, will operate the 12-vehicle fleet. Each bus can accommodate 25 passengers.
Under current county policy, masking is required and distancing is encouraged when possible.
Over the coming weeks, signs marking the stop locations will be placed throughout the Towson area, Olszewski’s office said. Residents may also see the buses on the streets as drivers complete their training.