DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a hazmat fire in Dundalk.
Officials are reporting that crews are currently working on the scene of a large pile of magnesium burning outside of a building in the 2300 block of Grays Road.READ MORE: Baltimore City Department Of Housing & Community Development Awarded $1M To Help Low-Income Elderly Homeowners 'Age In Place'
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now
#bcofd HAZMAT FIRE 2300 blk Grays Rd #Dundalk | Crews continue to work on extinguishing the magnesium fire | @BWIFire responding to assist. ^TF pic.twitter.com/xfkyiP3VytREAD MORE: High Expectations Again For QB Jackson, Ravens
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 2, 2021
#bcofd HAZMAT FIRE 2300 blk Grays Rd #Dundalk | Fire & hazmat crews are on scene of a large pile of magnesium burning outside of a building | No injuries reported at this time | Expect smoke in the area. DT2004 ^TF pic.twitter.com/GNdB5njqaK
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 2, 2021MORE NEWS: Busy Travel Season Expected Through Labor Day Weekend