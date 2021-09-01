TRACKING IDA:Confirmed In Tornadoes In Maryland
CBSN BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Dundalk, Fire, Hazmat, Maryland

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a hazmat fire in Dundalk.

Officials are reporting that crews are currently working on the scene of a large pile of magnesium burning outside of a building in the 2300 block of Grays Road.

READ MORE: Baltimore City Department Of Housing & Community Development Awarded $1M To Help Low-Income Elderly Homeowners 'Age In Place'

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now

CBS Baltimore Staff