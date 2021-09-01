LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Two Lexington Park residents are dead after the car they were riding in Tuesday evening was struck head on by another driver, resulting in a four-vehicle collision, Maryland State Police said Wednesday.
Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, were in the center turn lane on Pegg Road when their Nissan Rogue was hit by an Audi S4.READ MORE: Area Schools Dismiss Classes Early As Ida Moves Across Region
About 6:50 p.m., state troopers responded to the scene at Pegg Road near Spring Valley Drive. Both Guthrie and Kanney were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Audi, 24-year-old Duane Monroe Reese, also of Lexington Park, was cited with driving under the influence and reckless driving, Maryland State Police said. Troopers also recovered a handgun in the vehicle and charged Reese with four weapons-related crimes.READ MORE: Maryland Zoo Closing To Guests At Noon Due To Ida
Reese was taken to the hospital for treatment and is now being held in St. Mary’s County Detention Center.
The initial crash caused the Nissan Rogue to hit a Ford Escape, which overturned and struck a different Nissan.MORE NEWS: TRACKING IDA: Tornado Watch Issued As Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Hit Maryland
The Maryland State Police Crash Team will conduct an investigation and submit the results to the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.