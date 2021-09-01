BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and the foundation run by owner Steve Bisciotti and his wife Renee have donated $1 million to help with relief efforts in New Orleans after the city was devastated by Hurricane Ida.
The money will go to the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana and the American Red Cross.
Ida has left hundreds of thousands of people in Louisiana without power, and the damage caused by the hurricane is expected to cost billions.
In a release, the Ravens noted the "first-class hospitality" the team received in New Orleans during the week of Super Bowl XLVII, when they ultimately prevailed over the San Francisco 49ers, 34-31.
“We have great affection for the city and its people, so it was especially important for us to aid their recovery efforts,” the team said.