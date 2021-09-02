ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Franchot announced that he will extend various tax deadlines for businesses and emergency responders in Anne Arundel County after tornadoes hit the area Wednesday.
"As residents and business owners pick up the pieces from this devastating storm, we want to make sure paying taxes isn't an additional burden during this stressful time," Comptroller Franchot said.
The Comptroller's Office has extended the due dates for monthly business filers for August activity as follows:
- Tax Type Original Due Date Extended Due Date
- Sales & Use September 20 October 20
- Admission & Amusement September 10 October 10
- Withholding September 15 October 15
- Alcohol September 10 October 10
- Beer September 15 October 15
Maryland Motor Fuel Tax license holders in Anne Arundel County also have a one-month extension to file their August 2021 motor fuel tax returns — they are now due by Oct. 31.
A waiver of interest and penalties will be granted to licensees who file and pay by the new due date.
Certain IFTA (International Fuel Tax Agreement) requirements are also temporarily waived for shippers and carriers of essential emergency relief supplies or to those that are providing restoration of utilities to the affected area.