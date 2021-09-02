BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Flooded roadways are affecting schools in some counties.
Frederick and Cecil County Schools are both closed on Thursday, September 2 due to flooded roadways.
After re-evaluation, FCPS will be closed Thursday, September 2.
Offices will be opening on a 2-hour delay.
All FCPS & community-group afterschool & evening activities are canceled or postponed.
— FCPS-MD (@FCPSMaryland) September 2, 2021
After further evaluation of current road conditions and anticipated additional flooding through today, CCPS will close today for students and 10-month staff. Offices will remain open. pic.twitter.com/30qhnXR50R
— CCPSMD (@CCPSMD) September 2, 2021
