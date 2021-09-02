BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant start to the “unofficial end of summer.”
The weekend begins with a pleasant and sunny Friday with a high of 77 degrees. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 50s at night with a low of 56.
Saturday: Another sunny day! Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 80 degrees with lows reaching 62.
Sunday: Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant with a high of 80 degrees. There is a chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Night temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-60s with a low of 65.
Monday: Labor Day is expected to be sunny and warm! Highs are expected to reach 85 degrees during the day. Night temps are expected to drop into the 60s with a low of 62.