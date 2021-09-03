ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Families continue to clean up after two tornados ripped through Maryland.

The massive storm brought damaging floods and heavy winds. Like so many neighbors in Annapolis, Joe Eades is in disbelief.

“I’ve never seen this kind of damage in person anywhere. It was unreal around 2:00 Wednesday – a tornado swept through his neighborhood along Lee Street, showing no mercy,” said Eades. “I got damage to the roof, top of the house obviously the windows are busted out.”

Some homes were destroyed, some were badly damaged, and others were left barely touched. The National Weather Service said winds reached up to 125 miles per hour.

“I looked out the window and I seen all that stuff swirling around and I said we got to go in the basement,” said Kenneth Duvall, Annapolis neighbor.

Duvall could feel the pressure from the storm while sheltering in the basement. The storm gave no breaks to those who need it most.

“I was going through the passing of my mom just a few days ago, so this came it’s like its piling on,” said Duvall.

The clean-up continued on Friday.

“It look like a bomb exploded in here,” said Annapolis neighbor Sharon Henry.

Sweeping up the pieces of what’s left behind Henry describes the scene. “There is a car under there, he lost his baby, his Maserati,” said Henry.

Many residents are thankful and realize what was lost can be replaced.

“Things will come and go but we have no value on human life so it’s okay,” said Henry.

There are several agencies that are helping families who have been displaced.

They have a resource center posted up at the Mount Olive Community Life Center.