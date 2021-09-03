BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 71-year-old Baltimore man pleaded guilty Friday to robbing the same bank twice in one week in 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office For Maryland said.

Officials said on August 13 and August 19, 2019, Lloyd Phillip Simon robbed a bank inside the University of Maryland Medical Center. He concealed his face both times by wearing a baseball hat and sunglasses.

In the first robbery, he told the teller he had a gun, and walked out with money in a backpack he stole from a donation bin.

The second time, Simon wore different clothes but still concealed his face. Officials said he waited outside the bank for a security guard to go on break, and then entered the bank. A bank teller immediately recognized Simon and hit a panic button.

Simon approached the second bank teller and said “Give me all of your money, I want the big stuff!” As the bank teller filled a bag with money, Simon said, “Hurry up, I’m not joking!”

Officials said Simon asked for even more money, and that’s when a teller slipped a GPS tracker into the money. On his way out of the building, Simon found the tracker and left it on the ground. An exterior camera caught his face.

A search warrant was executed on August 28, 2019, on Simon’s home, where investigators were able to conclude that he was the robber.

Simon was previously convicted for a bank robbery in January 2013. He was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

No sentencing date has been set yet.