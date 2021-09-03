BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students from the Maryland School for the Blind will get a chance to swing some baseball bats and maybe hit a home run during a beep baseball game Wednesday.
Beep baseball is an adapted form of baseball designed for students who are blind or visually impaired, but sighted individuals also can play. Players wear eyeshades to block their vision completely, which ensures equity among the players. The baseball is embedded with an audio device so that players can locate the ball during both defensive and offensive play.
The game, to be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, is the result of a partnership between the School for the Blind and the Baltimore Orioles and the League of Dreams, both of which will have representatives, including Hall of Fame shortstop Mike Bordick present, according to a School for the Blind statement. The Oriole Bird and the MSB Bee mascots will also cheer the players on.
The School for the Blind provides outreach, educational and residential services for students from birth to 21 who are blind or have low vision, including those who have multiple disabilities. The facility serves about 1,200 students yearly in all Maryland counties.
The League of Dreams is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide all individuals, regardless of physical or mental capacity, the opportunity to experience the joy of playing baseball and softball.