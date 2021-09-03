ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland state government employees will be granted four hours of administrative leave to volunteer this month in honor of the 20th anniversary of those who were lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the state Office of Community Initiatives.
The state is partnering with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for the Just Serve initiative, designed to encourage volunteering between Sept. 11 and Oct. 11.
Previous Days to Serve have collected more than 500,000 pounds of food donated by the church to Marylanders, Steven McAdams, the office's director, said in a statement.
In 2015, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, D.C. committed to working with the church to promote volunteerism and service by asking citizens to pick at least one day to volunteer with a local organization, group, or as an individual. This year, the church is launching the new “Just Serve” initiative to expand this effort throughout the year, offering a single website to find service opportunities in various cities at JustServe.org.
State employees can find more details about using administrative leave for service activities by visiting goci.maryland.gov/dts/.