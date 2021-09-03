BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore is hosting its third annual Baltimore Blonde and Blue Crabs Feast next weekend, September 11 and 12.
Tickets went on sale Friday for $95 and include an "all-you-care to eat" crab feast with a Guinness Baltimore Blonde Keepsake glass and limited edition Baltimore Blonde Crab Mallet, the brewery said.
The ticket also includes a pint of Baltimore Blonde and El Dorado amber ale. After that, pints are $4 for the rest of the event. All other beverages are included in the price.
To purchase tickets and learn more about the event visit their website.