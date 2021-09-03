SUITLAND, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were shot and killed in Suitland Thursday night, Prince Georges County Police said.
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 4100 block of Suitland Road for a shooting report. There, they found the victims in their apartment, and they were pronounced dead on the scene.
The victims have not been identified. Detectives are working to find a suspect or suspects in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477)