BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore DPW employee has been charged for threatening a coworker with a handgun inside of the municipal building in downtown Tuesday, according to a police report.
The employee was identified only as 46-year-old Eric Brown, a Baltimore resident.
A responding officer reported around 10 a.m. to the Abell Wolman building on 200 Holiday Street. They were told that an employee in the building was threatened by Brown on the third floor, and the threatened employee had reason to believe Brown had a firearm.
The employee who was threatened told police he got into an argument with his coworker, who allegedly said during the argument “you want to be gangster, I got something for you. Come back to my cubicle.” Brown allegedly then went to his desk and grabbed his bag, making the employee believe Brown had a gun.
When the responding officer spoke to Brown, he told the officer that he did have a gun holstered on his hip. Brown provided to the officer his State of Maryland Handgun Permit and his Private Detective Certification.
Despite his permit, Brown wasn’t working as a private investigator at the time, and firearms are prohibited in City Government offices unless carried by law enforcement.
Officers confiscated a Sig Sauer P365 handgun from Brown, which was loaded with one cartridge in the chamber.
Brown is charged with a handgun violation.