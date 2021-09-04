COVID-19 IN MARYLANDState Reaches Over 800 Hospitalizations
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are seeking a 21-year-old Elkton woman they describe as critically missing on Saturday.

Frances Lilly Dilello is white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds, police said. She has blond hair and blue eyes and was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and sweat pants.

Police did not provide an exact location of where she was last seen.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the North East barrack at 410-996-7800.

