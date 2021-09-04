ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority will close the westbound span of the Bay Bridge during overnight hours next week for maintenance.
Closures will be from 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday and from 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday.
The closures may start earlier if traffic volumes allow it, according to an MDTA statement.
Motorists are advised to call 877-BAYSPAN for bridge conditions at any time.