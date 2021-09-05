ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 805 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Sunday morning.

The percentage of people testing positive remains below the benchmark of 5 percent, currently sitting at 4.8 percent.

New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases reported last week were among children.

Cases in kids have exploded since July, from about 38,000 reported weekly to more than 200,000.

Almost 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland.

Hogan also said less than 0.01% of vaccinated Marylanders have been hospitalized with COVID-19, and less than 0.001% of vaccinated Marylanders have died from the virus.

“The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the surging Delta variant, and Maryland’s vaccination rate continues to outpace the nation,” Hogan said.

“Equally as important as getting a vaccine yourself is helping someone you know to get a vaccine. The vaccines are very safe, they are very effective, they are completely free, and they are widely available nearly everywhere.”

More than 3.7 million Maryland adults are fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations decreased by 11 to 809. Of those hospitalized, 623 remain in acute care and 186 remain in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, there were 503,034 total confirmed cases and 9,849 deaths.

There are 3,761,613 Marylanders fully vaccinated. The state has administered 7,605,031 doses. Of those, 3,843,418 are first doses with 5,037 administered in the past 24 hours. They have given out 3,471,905 second doses, 5,659 in the last day.

The state began to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine again in April after the CDC and FDA lifted their pause on the vaccine due to a rare blood clot found in some women.

A total of 289,708 Marylanders have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 911 in the last day.

The state reported 81.5% of all adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In August, the state launched a post-vaccination infections dashboard that is updated every Wednesday. There have been 11,454 total cases among fully vaccinated Marylanders as of last Wednesday, September 1.

Of those cases, 883 vaccinated Marylanders were hospitalized, representing 6.5% of all Covid cases hospitalized in the state. 82 fully vaccinated Marylanders have died, representing 5.3% of lab-confirmed Covid deaths in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 7,830 (217) 1* Anne Arundel 47,853 (674) 15* Baltimore 70,501 (1,679) 41* Baltimore City 56,488 (1,258) 26* Calvert 4,747 (89) 1* Caroline 2,565 (34) 0* Carroll 10,315 (257) 6* Cecil 7,235 (160) 2* Charles 12,695 (223) 2* Dorchester 3,392 (67) 1* Frederick 21,800 (341) 10* Garrett 2,314 (68) 1* Harford 18,210 (305) 7* Howard 20,856 (258) 7* Kent 1,476 (49) 2* Montgomery 76,705 (1,602) 51* Prince George’s 92,712 (1,588) 43* Queen Anne’s 3,307 (57) 1* St. Mary’s 7,269 (137) 1* Somerset 2,825 (44) 0* Talbot 2,386 (49) 0* Washington 16,167 (343) 5* Wicomico 9,076 (186) 0* Worcester 4,310 (108) 1* Data not available 0 (56) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 30,948 (4) 0* 10-19 53,077 (6) 1* 20-29 92,358 (48) 1* 30-39 86,656 (121) 7* 40-49 74,305 (309) 5* 50-59 73,386 (856) 33* 60-69 48,903 (1,689) 27* 70-79 26,762 (2,490) 46* 80+ 16,639 (4,323) 104* Data not available 0 (3) 0* Female 263,525 (4,765) 108* Male 239,509 (5,084) 116* Unknown Gender 0 (0) 0*

By Race and Ethnicity