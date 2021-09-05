BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man died in a shooting in northwest Baltimore Sunday night, police said.
Officers responded at 9:52 p.m. to the 4100 block of Patterson Avenue, where they found the man unresponsive with gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
There was an afternoon shooting in southwest Baltimore.
Officers responded at 5:12 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmonson Avenue, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a hospital and his condition is currently unknown, police said. Due to the victim's injuries, Homicide detectives have been notified.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.