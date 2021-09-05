PASADENA, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a fatal hit and run accident Saturday night in the 100 block of Governor Ritchie Highway at Magothy Bridge Road.
Investigators say two pedestrians were walking south on the shoulder of northbound Governor Ritchie Highway around 9:12p.m. when a car made a U-turn from the southbound direction striking the victims.READ MORE: Driver Killed In Crash Saturday Evening In Towson
The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled north on Ritchie Highway in what is believed to be a dark colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler or Dodge.
52-year-old Mario Garcia Morales of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway was killed in the accident and an unidentified 11-year-old boy, also of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway, suffered minor injuries.READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 800 New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Sunday
The fatal crash remains under investigation but police say the driver caused the accident by failing to drive within a single lane of travel.
Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: Two Men Killed, Four People Injured In Six Baltimore Shootings Saturday