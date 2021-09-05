SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A piece of twine that appears to be in the shape of a noose was found hanging on a Maryland lynching memorial marker Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.
Police said someone reported the vandalism at the "Lynching in Anne Arundel County" historical marker around 11 a.m. Sunday. The memorial was relocated to the Severna Park Library this summer.
Police have opened a racially motivated vandalism investigation for the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.
