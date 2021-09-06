ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The City of Annapolis will hold a Town Hall Meeting on Wednesday for homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the EF-2 tornado that ripped through the region nearly a week ago.

The community is still picking up the pieces. Neighbors came together Sunday in Parole, one of the hardest-hit communities, to clean up heavy debris left behind by the twister.

“This is what Annapolis does. We come together to help one another and it is one of the reasons this is a great City,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “We are a loving community and when we see a need, we are united.”

The town hall meeting will be held in Parole at the Mt. Olive Community Life Center. The resource center will open at 5 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The city said the meeting will begin with a general briefing, and then there will be targeted resource breakout sessions so that community members can ask questions and find assistance.

Resources are available from city, local and state agencies as well as nonprofit partners like the Red Cross. For more information visit the city website.

Portions of the meeting will be available on the City of Annapolis Youtube channel.

The city said transportation will be provided to residents with a pick up at 5 p.m. at the Community Center in Admiral Oaks and 5:30 p.m. at the Community Center in Annapolis Gardens. For transportation to and from the event from other locations, please contact 410-260-2211.

“We have always had a very resilient and powerful community,” said Ward 3 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles. “And in times like these, when we have actually witnessed a miracle – there has been no loss of life and basically no injuries – that’s when our resolve is most tested and apparent.”