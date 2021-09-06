COVID-19 IN MARYLANDHospitalizations Dip Below 800
By CBS Baltimore Staff
OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Myron Frank Harris.

Harris was last seen this morning in the unit block of Bykes Court in Overlea. The family believes he was wearing a white shirt, red plaid pajama pants and red tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.

