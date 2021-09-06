OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Myron Frank Harris.
Harris was last seen this morning in the unit block of Bykes Court in Overlea. The family believes he was wearing a white shirt, red plaid pajama pants and red tennis shoes.READ MORE: Man Fatally Shot In Southwest Baltimore Monday Night
Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020.READ MORE: Ravens Tight End Mark Andrews Agrees To New Contract Extension
#Missing Myron Frank Harris was last seen in the unit block of Bykes Ct., 21206. Family members believe he’s wearing a white shirt, red plaid pajama pants, and red tennis shoes. The 69 year old was last seen this morning. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/SXEnZOvw7t
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 6, 2021MORE NEWS: Benintendi’s Hit, Catch Lead Royals Over Orioles 3-2