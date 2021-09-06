BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Summer is coming to an end and with it, hopes of getting covid under control.

While covid cases continue to climb many Labor Day travelers are returning home from their final trip of the summer.

Despite warnings from the CDC urging unvaccinated people not to travel ahead of the holiday weekend, more people were on the move across the country compared to last year.

“People are like yeah it’s all open it all free, and it’s devastating to me,” said one nurse.

Here in Maryland over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported Monday. The statewide positivity rate remains just below 5 percent.

Governor Larry Hogan touted the state’s vaccination efforts on meet the press Sunday.

“I’m pleased with the results of where we are,” said Hogan. “We’ve vaccinated 81 percent of all the people that are eligible.”

After the praise, Hogan highlighted the continued push to get more shots in arms.

“We’re still dealing with the unvaccinated folks, which count for most of our hospitalizations and deaths,” said Hogan. “And some of it has to do with the fact that there’s been tremendous disinformation campaigns.”

Despite warnings from the CDC, many people decided to stick to their travel plans over the holiday weekend. The TSA estimates roughly 3.5 million travelers passed through airports across the country on Friday and Saturday alone – more than doubling last year’s number.

And doctors say that comes with risk.

“What we are concerned about is that travel could increase the positivity rate in our state,” said Dr. David Marcozzi, Chief Clinical Officer of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Health officials are now keeping a close eye on key COVID-19 metrics in the coming days as Labor Day travel comes to an end.