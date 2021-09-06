ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health reported the state’s highest and lowest skilled nursing facility staff COVID-19 vaccination rates Monday. Over 70 of the state’s nursing facilities have over 91 percent of their staff vaccinated.
Maryland's mandate that all hospital and nursing home staff be vaccinated took effect September 1. Nursing homes that do not comply with the mandate or do not report their staff vaccination data will be subject to increased fines, civil penalties, and enforcement actions, the state said.
Fifteen nursing homes in the state are at 100 percent staff vaccination. The center with the lowest rate is Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation at 24 percent staff vaccination.
There are 74 facilities in the top 10 list of facilities ranked by rate of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. See the full list at the Skilled Nursing Facilities Vaccination Dashboard.
Here are the bottom 10 facilities ranked by rate of staff with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine:
Bethesda Health and Rehabilitation = 24 Percent
Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center = 39 Percent
Calvert County Nursing Center = 49 Percent
Cumberland Healthcare Center = 50 Percent
Sterling Care at Frostburg Village = 52 Percent
Dennett Road Manor = 53 Percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Loch Raven = 56 Percent
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Denton = 56 Percent
Anchorage Healthcare Center = 57 Percent
Coffman Nursing Home = 58 Percent
Powerback Rehabilitation Brightwood Campus = 58 Percent
Calvert Manor Center for Rehabilitation and Health = 58 Percent
Caroline Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare = 59 Percent
The following 11 nursing homes did not submit adequate vaccination data, the state said.
Forestville Healthcare Center
Regency Care of Silver Spring
Bel Pre Healthcare Center
Salisbury Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Ellicott City Healthcare Center
Charlotte Hall Veterans Home
Fayette Health and Rehabilitation Center
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Alice Manor
Autumn Lake Healthcare at Chesapeake Woods
Waldorf Center
Maria Health Care Center
Maryland Department of Aging Secretary Rona E. Kramer said the state will continue to impose penalties on facilities that aren’t complying with the mandate.
"We are at a stage in the COVID-19 pandemic that requires nursing facilities to remain extra vigilant on the vaccination and other health and safety fronts, including reporting data," Kramer said. "We will again impose civil money penalties on nursing homes that are not complying and providing the required data that has been crucial to guiding how the State and local entities respond to COVID-19 and protect our loved ones."