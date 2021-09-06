BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair announced that they will be hosting “An Affair After the fair” event for those who missed the 12 best days of summer at the Timonium Fair Grounds.
- Thursday, Sept. 9 and Friday, Sept. 10 from 5 p.m. until close.
- Deggeller attractions midway and kiddie land rides, games, food and fun!
- Carnival only. (No livestock and horse exhibits. No buildings will be open)
- Admission is free.
- $30 Ride (all-ride wristbands or purchase credits on a digital card or bracelet)
- Saturday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. until close.
- Deggeller attractions midway and kiddie land rides, games, food and fun!
12 p.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a 4-H dog show followed by an agility demonstration in the cow palace.
- 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. they will hold the classic and muscle cars under the stars car show in the Racetrack Infield.
- Carnival Only. (No livestock and horse exhibits. No buildings will be open)
- Admission is free.
- $35 Ride-all-ride wristbands or purchase credits on a digital card or bracelet
Everything will be held at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. Parking is $10 on the fairgrounds on a first-come-first-served basis.