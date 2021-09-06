WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man wearing a nylon stocking over his head tried to rob churchgoers at knifepoint Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Ridge Road for an active assailant call. The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
Investigators say the suspect, described as a white man wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black gloves, entered the church after services were over and ten people were inside. He reportedly pulled a knife and demanded money and car keys.
There were no reported injuries and nothing was stolen, police said. Police conducted a sweep of the area, using canines and aviation command, but did not find the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.