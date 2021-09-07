UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — There are three zebras on the loose in Prince Georges County according to animal control.
Officials said they're on the loose near the area of Croom Road and Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro.
They have been on the loose for about three to four days.
Officials said the zebras escaped from the owner's property. They have set up a feed station to help catch them.