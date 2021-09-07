HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an infant that was found in a dumpster more than three decades ago.
On Sept. 9, 1987, farmers collecting scraps to feed their livestock discovered the fully-developed baby boy inside a white trash bag. The bag was tied.
At the time, a Superfresh was located at 5101 East Drive. The store is now a Save A Lot.
Baltimore County Police investigated but was unsuccessful in identifying the child. However, with advancements in forensic technology, detectives are hoping the public has information that may help identify the infant.
Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call 410-307-2020.
