BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Harford County officials announced that they will begin accepting applications for grants to help local businesses and nonprofits with telework and online operations in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the second round of grants administered by Harford County under the American Rescue Plan Act through the Maryland Department of Commerce.
“Telework and online sales can be a lifeline for local organizations and these grants will help them stay viable in the pandemic and beyond,” County Executive Barry Glassman said. “As we have with prior grant programs, my administration will work quickly to get COVID-19 relief to those who need it.”
The funds can be used for web development, expansion to an e-commerce platform, telework equipment purchases such as laptops and other remote work capabilities. Funds can also be used as reimbursement for expenses incurred after March 2020 to establish or expand online sales and telework during COVID-19.
However, funds cannot be used to pay the wages of employees working remotely.
To be eligible, a business must have been established prior to March 9, 2020, and be operating with a physical location in Harford County.
Officials said the grant program will prioritize applicants who have not received previous COVID-19-related grants or loans from the Maryland Department of Commerce, the Maryland Department of Labor, and/or Harford County; and have 20 or fewer employees.
