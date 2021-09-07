BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore leaders and community advocates joined Tuesday to raise awareness of the Maryland Homeowners Property Tax Credit among city residents.
The tax credit is eligible for homeowners whose gross household income is less than $60,000. The Credit is provided based on the amount by which the property tax exceeds a percentage of the household’s income, the mayor’s office said.READ MORE: Community Group 'Trash Bashers' Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers
“The Homeowners Property Tax Credit will be vital in helping keep money in the pockets of legacy homeowners and low-income families in Baltimore,” said Mayor Brandon Scott. “I am proud to partner with Councilwoman Ramos and Councilwoman Clarke and encourage Baltimoreans to inquire about this opportunity.”
City officials want vulnerable residents, particularly legacy homeowners, to apply for the credit to avoid their homes going to tax sale.READ MORE: MDOT State Highway Administration Partners With Anne Arundel County To Help Tackle Trash Problem
“This is so important for homeowners. I am volunteering with the Councilwoman to get the citizens in our district signed up for the tax credit,” said former Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke. “The credit is one way to avoid losing homeownership in Baltimore”
“As you all know, we have been continuing our work to reform tax sale and prevent people from entering tax sale. This is an amazing tool to ensure that homeowners can reduce their property tax debt,” said City Councilwoman Odette Ramos.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park To Offer Free Admission As Part Of Smithsonian 17th Annual Museum Day
The deadline to apply is October 1. Here’s how you can apply for the tax credit.
- Community Action Partnership (CAP) centers
- Call the Maryland Consumer Rights Coalition’s Securing Older Adult Resources Program (SOAR) tax credit hotline at 443-961-6220
- Apply online at bit.ly/mdhomeowners
- Get copies of the application from your local Enoch Pratt Free Library.