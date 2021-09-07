ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ)– Those impacted by an EF-2 tornado that struck Annapolis last week can access city, county and state resources and get their questions answered Wednesday at a town hall at the Mt. Olive Community Life Center.

The event opens at 5 p.m. at 2 Hicks Avenue in Annapolis.

Garrison Johnson and John Green are working to fix one of the homes with the most damage there. 125mph winds from the powerful tornado tore the roof off.

Some are still without homes from the tornado last week in Annapolis. Here’s a look inside one house that is still without a roof. There’s a town hall scheduled for tomorrow for those impacted. https://t.co/aZyvyCNvVb @wjz pic.twitter.com/Nq43koklyt — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) September 7, 2021

They gave WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren a peek inside. The curtains are still on the windows, but there is nothing but the sky above. A clock on the wall still works; a vase sits undamaged in a closet and some items in the kitchen are untouched. The tv is still sitting in its place in the living room.

“We don’t even know where the roof is. All the framework, plywood, everything is gone,” Johnson, a contractor, told Hellgren. “What we have to do is a makeshift structure so it is not exposed to the elements.”

Thankfully, the owner was not home at the time. That home is just one of 26 buildings condemned in Annapolis alone as the tornado went on an 11.25-mile path of destruction through Anne Arundel County.

Blessed in Tech has partnered with Annapolis to raise money to assist people impacted by the tornado. Funds will be used to purchase gift cards. People can donate here.

In Edgewater, crews have made progress clearing the South River High School field. Winds ripped the roof off the concession stand.

“We are working on getting that back in place, but we are confident there will be games in that stadium this season,” said Bob Mosier of Anne Arundel County Schools.

At the Center of Applied Technology South in Edgewater, the smashed windows have been replaced. School will start there this week online-only, but students should be back in class in person on Monday.

“It’s a testament to the way people can rebound. This is a very tight-knit community,” Mosier said.