TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University said in a statement Tuesday that a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety is on a paid suspension after triple shooting at a large, unpermitted party at the heart of campus over the weekend.
Three were hospitalized in the shooting, including a student. The university announced Tuesday that the student has been released from the hospital. She will return to class and campus, the school said.READ MORE: Community Group 'Trash Bashers' Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers
Only one victim remains hospitalized.READ MORE: MDOT State Highway Administration Partners With Anne Arundel County To Help Tackle Trash Problem
The Officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether they followed established procedure that evening. The school said 400 people were at the event when the shooting happened.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park To Offer Free Admission As Part Of Smithsonian 17th Annual Museum Day
Baltimore County Police are the lead investigators into the shooting. They are asking anyone with video from the gathering to send it to them.