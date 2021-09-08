BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There will be temporary traffic holds Thursday at the Bay and Key bridges for a crane shipment that is heading to Baltimore.
The MDTA will hold traffic in both lanes on the Bay Bridge at 10 a.m., and they will hold both lanes of traffic at the Francis Scott Key Bridge at 12 p.m. Thursday. Each closure will be from 15-30 minutes.
There will be a passage of vessels carrying four large cranes, and the MDTA is closing the bridges to ensure that drivers aren't distracted by the shipment.
The closure times are dependent on the vessel's progress and weather.
