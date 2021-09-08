BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a rowhome fire in West Baltimore.
Crews responded to the 1200 block of Hollins Street. Initial reports say that the fire was showing from the third floor of a three-story row home.
Reports say at least two homes are involved and at least one firefighter was injured.
The firefighter is said to have been transported to Shock Trauma in stable condition.
Neighborhood services are helping those who were displaced.
🔥DWELLING FIRE U/D🔥
1200 blk Hollins St 21223#HollinsMarket@docbullock#BMORESBravest brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. At least 2 homes involved. Neighborhood services assisting those displaced. #BCFDEMS transported injured FF to @shocktrauma, stable cond.
— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 9, 2021